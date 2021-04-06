Hollywood actor and singer dated in the early 2000s and were known as ‘Bennifer’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie 'DareDevil' in 2003. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were the ‘it couple’ back in the early 2000s, earning the moniker ‘Bennifer’ (and probably kick-starting the couple name trend in Hollywood). Years later, Affleck has commented on his ex-partner and praised her work ethic as part of a profile of the singer and actress by InStyle.

“I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts,” Affleck, 48, said.

Jennifer Lopez Image Credit: Shutterstock

Lopez, 51, started her prolific career as an actress and back-up dancer and got her major breakthrough with the 1997 biopic ‘Selena’, based on the life of late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez. Lopez then kicked off her music career with the single ‘If You Had My Love’, released in 1999, which topped the Billboard Hot 100. The multi-hyphenate star recently even launched a skincare brand.

“She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business,” Affleck added. “She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

The ‘Argo’ actor also wanted to know how Lopez still looked so young.

“Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s… at best?” he said.

Lopez attributed her ageless beauty to her skincare brand and being fitter than ever.