Jennifer Lopez Image Credit: Reuters

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has told a social media user to be kinder after the person left a comment on Instagram insisting that the star had gotten Botox.

Commenting on a video of Lopez, the person wrote: “But can I just mention that brows and forehead doesn’t move at all when you talk or try to express... you definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it’s all good. Just saying.”

The ‘Enough’ actress wasn’t about to let the comment go by without a response.

“LOL thats just my face!!! ....For the 500 millionth time... I have never done Botox or any injectable or surgery!! Just sayin’” she responded. “Get you some JLO BEAUTY and feel beautiful in your own skin!! And here is another JLO BEAUTY secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others don’t spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love. #beautyfromtheinsideout #beautyhasnoexpirationdate.”

This is not the first time the 51-year-old star has defended herself from such claims. Earlier, while promoting her skincare brand JLo Beauty, she attributed her youthful looks to using olive oil. Social media users quickly pointed out that professional treatments often used by celebrities might have also contributed — but Lopez has denied ever going under the knife or getting injectables.

In an interview with Elle magazine, Lopez opened up about being told by a doctor to get Botox when she was in her early 20s.