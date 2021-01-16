Actor Ben Affleck Image Credit: EPA

Ben Affleck has spoken out against the negativity actress-singer Jennifer Lopez was subjected to during their relationship that ended in 2004.

“People were so mean about her — sexist, racist. Ugly, vicious [expletive] was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now you would literally be fired for saying those things you said,” Affleck said during a podcast, reports People.

Jennifer Lopez Image Credit: Shutterstock

“Now it’s like, she’s lionised and respected for the work she did, where she came from, what she accomplished — as well she should be! I would say you have a better shot, coming from the Bronx, of ending up as like (Justice Sonia) Sotomayor on the Supreme Court than you do of having Jennifer Lopez’s career and being who she is at 50 years old today,” he added.

The two had featured in Lopez’s 2002 music video, ‘Jenny from the block’. They got engaged the same year. They officially split by January 2004.

“You know, there’s always a story of the month, and me dating Jennifer Lopez happened to be that tabloid story at the time when that business grew exponentially. Still, to this day, (some) will go, ‘I see you out there in the paparazzi and the pictures!’ It’s like, ‘Yes, I left my house and took out the trash. It’s not like I’m trying to’ And it’s still like, ‘You were taking a pap walk!’ As if, if you leave your house, you’re only doing so in the hope that you could be so lucky that you could end up as the sixth item in The Daily Mail. It’s absurd!” said Affleck.