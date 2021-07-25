It’s only official when it’s Instagram official, and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, affectionately called Bennifer, are ready to make that leap.
Lopez, who turned 52 on July 25, posted pictures from her yacht party on Instagram and one of them features an intimate kiss between the singer-actress and her new beau — sending fans into a tizzy.
“5 2 ... what it do ...” she captioned the Instagram photos.
News of the couple dating have been swirling for some months now.
The celebrity couple, who first dated almost two decades ago, was captured by paparazzi earlier this summer, following Lopez’ split with fiance and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, who she was with for four years.
Affleck and Lopez had first met on the set of the rom-com ‘Gigli’, where they played criminals stuck on a job together and struck up a real-life friendship. The two nearly got married and split in 2004 after being together for over a year.
Following their break up, Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in a private ceremony. The couple, who had three children together, split in 2015 and officially divorced in 2017.