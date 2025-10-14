GOLD/FOREX
Eminem’s daughter Alaina Scott announces pregnancy in moving post: ‘Baby M, can't wait to meet you'

Eminem had adopted Alaina when she was a child

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Now, with Baby M on the way, fans are celebrating the rapper’s new era: less mic drops, more milestone moments.

Eminem’s eldest daughter, Alaina Scott, 32, took to Instagram on Sunday to share that she and her husband, Matt Moeller, are expecting their first child together.

The announcement came with a set of tender photos: The couple standing in a golden field, holding a tiny baby onesie between them. In her caption, Alaina poured her heart out, writing, “For months, I’ve carried a tiny heartbeat inside me, one that has already changed mine in every possible way. There’s something indescribable about knowing there’s a little life growing, dreaming, and becoming.”

She went on to add that she feels “incredibly grateful” for the blessing and can’t wait to meet Baby M.

The news comes just a year after Alaina and Matt tied the knot in a stunning Detroit ceremony in 2023, surrounded by family, friends.

In her post, Alaina described motherhood as both “humbling and life-changing,” saying it’s made her “more grateful than ever” and calling it a blessing she and Matt had prayed for “for so long.”

For fans of the notoriously private rapper, the moment is another rare glimpse into his softer, family-focused side. Eminem, 52, adopted Alaina when she was a child—she’s the daughter of his ex-wife Kim Scott’s late twin sister, Dawn—and has long considered her one of his own. In an earlier interview with Rolling Stone, he shared, I have full custody of my niece—she’s been part of my family since birth.”

This marks Eminem’s second grandchild. His younger daughter, Hailie Jade, recently welcomed her first baby, Elliot Marshall McClintock, earlier this year. In true Slim Shady style, Eminem even revealed Hailie’s pregnancy in a music video, where she handed him a Detroit Lions jersey with 'Grandpa' emblazoned across the back.

Now, with Baby M on the way, fans are celebrating the rapper’s new era: less mic drops, more milestone moments. The comments section under Alaina’s post is flooded with congratulations—and plenty of awe at seeing the rap legend’s world fill with lullabies and love.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
