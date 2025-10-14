Eminem’s daughter Alaina Scott announces pregnancy in moving post: ‘Baby M, can't wait to meet you'

For fans of the notoriously private rapper, the moment is another rare glimpse into his softer, family-focused side. Eminem, 52, adopted Alaina when she was a child—she’s the daughter of his ex-wife Kim Scott’s late twin sister, Dawn—and has long considered her one of his own. In an earlier interview with Rolling Stone, he shared, “I have full custody of my niece—she’s been part of my family since birth.”