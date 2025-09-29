BTS’s V deletes bearded selfie after fan tells him to shave: 'You hurt my feelings'

ARMY's rallied on social media in his defence with trending hashtags
BTS member Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, shared a selfie on Weverse and Instagram featuring his moustache while in the United States. The post quickly drew attention, with some fans suggesting he shave it. V responded to the comments, expressing that they hurt his feelings, and shortly afterward removed the photo from his Instagram carousel.
The incident sparked widespread support from fans worldwide, who took to social media to defend V’s personal choice. On X (formerly Twitter), hashtags like #DONTSHAVETAEHYUNG began trending as fans emphasised the importance of respect in interactions between idols and their supporters. Many praised V for sharing moments from his private life, noting that comments on personal appearance can have a significant impact.
Nevertheless, others did point out that V might not have been too upset, and often deletes photos randomly too. "It's not the first time that he's done it," one fan wrote.
Recently, the global star also made news for buying luxury pad in Seoul’s ultra-exclusive Cheongdam-dong, according to Sportschosun.com report that reveals he reportedly paid 14.2 billion won (Rs 89.8 crore) in full—no loans, no collateral, just straight-up cash. He has also been busy with BTS's upcoming album, which will release next year.
