Fan pays $4,000 for dream date—finds out idol’s 'bodyguard' is her husband

His post of disappointment went viral across social media, sparking discussions
Sometimes, you find a plot twist straight out of a rom-com… or a cautionary tale. A devoted fan in Japan shelled out 600,000 yen (about $4,000) for a dream day with his favourite underground idol, only to discover that the 'bodyguard' accompanying her was actually her husband.
Touka Toozuki, a petite idol from Tochigi prefecture, north of Tokyo, is adored for her sweet looks and social media presence, boasting over 80,000 followers. Unlike mainstream pop stars, underground idols like Toozuki perform in small venues and manage themselves, often selling photos, merchandise, and fantasy experiences directly to fans.
One such fan, known online as Nino, went viral this October after recounting his experience, to South China Morning Post. A four-year devotee, Nino had spent millions of yen supporting Toozuki’s career. So when she offered a 'Disneyland one-day date' he jumped at the chance.
He paid for tickets, meals, photos, and even the bodyguard — who he thought was just there for security. The pair spent the day riding attractions, snapping photos, and enjoying a supposedly magical date. Nino described it online as “dreamlike.”
But the magic crumbled days later when Nino learned the shocking truth: his idol’s 'bodyguard' was her husband. “My favourite idol not only hid her marriage, but her husband came along, and I paid for all three of us,” he wrote. His post went viral, sparking heated debate across social media.
On October 12, Toozuki issued a statement, explaining she had left her idol career and was now working as an influencer. She said she was cooperating with police and lawyers, and apologised for any concern caused. But she has yet to address her marriage. Meanwhile, Nino has made his account private, insisting he never intended to spread rumours or slander.
