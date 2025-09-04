Why did Olympic diving icon Greg Louganis sell his medals?

The 65-year-old diver, who claimed four golds and one silver across the 1976, 1984, and 1988 Games, shared the news on social media. “I have auctioned three of my medals, which sold, I believe, because I was honest this time,” Louganis explained. “I told the truth — I needed the money. While some people build businesses and later sell them for a profit, my medals were what I had, and I’m grateful for them.”

In addition to parting with his medals, Louganis also sold his California home and has since relocated to Panama. “I am very happy with whom I sold it to. I thanked and blessed the house to bring joy, love, peace, happiness, and a sense of safety to all who entered,” he wrote.

Now, Louganis is embracing a new stage of life. “I get to discover who Greg Louganis really is — without the distraction and noise of the outside world. My goal is to live it, to discover, allow, and nurture the human spirit through life’s experiences.”

