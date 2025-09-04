GOLD/FOREX
Why did Olympic diving icon Greg Louganis sell his medals?

65-year-old claimed four golds and one silver across the 1976, 1984, and 1988 Games

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: Olympic legend Greg Louganis has revealed that he recently sold some of his most prized possessions, his Olympic medals, in order to begin a new chapter in life outside the US.

The 65-year-old diver, who claimed four golds and one silver across the 1976, 1984, and 1988 Games, shared the news on social media. “I have auctioned three of my medals, which sold, I believe, because I was honest this time,” Louganis explained. “I told the truth — I needed the money. While some people build businesses and later sell them for a profit, my medals were what I had, and I’m grateful for them.”

He acknowledged that better financial management in the past might have prevented the decision but added: “What’s done is done — live and learn.”

In addition to parting with his medals, Louganis also sold his California home and has since relocated to Panama. “I am very happy with whom I sold it to. I thanked and blessed the house to bring joy, love, peace, happiness, and a sense of safety to all who entered,” he wrote.

The auction of his medals in July brought in more than $400,000. His 1984 Los Angeles gold medal fetched $199,301, while his 1988 Seoul gold went for $201,314. His first Olympic medal — a silver won at just 16 years old in 1976 — sold for $30,250.

Louganis’s achievements remain unmatched; at the 1988 Seoul Games, he became the first man in history to sweep the diving events in back-to-back Olympics, according to Team USA.

Now, Louganis is embracing a new stage of life. “I get to discover who Greg Louganis really is — without the distraction and noise of the outside world. My goal is to live it, to discover, allow, and nurture the human spirit through life’s experiences.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
