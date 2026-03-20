The leader of the band has suffered a severe ankle injury and is in a cast
BIGHIT MUSIC has issued an urgent update regarding BTS leader RM just 24 hours before the highly anticipated “BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG” at Gwanghwamun.
According to the new update, during a performance rehearsal on March 19, RM suffered a significant ankle injury that required immediate hospital treatment. Following a detailed examination, medical professionals confirmed a diagnosis of a sprain of the accessory navicular, a partial ligament tear, and a talus contusion.
The statement explained, under strict medical advice, RM would be waring a cast and limit movement for at least two weeks to focus on his recovery. While RM is determined to deliver a full performance, the agency has decided to prioritise his long-term health. Consequently, his on-stage choreography will be partially limited, though he remains dedicated to participating and engaging with the audience as much as possible.
The official statement from the agency reads:
Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide an update on BTS member RM’s participation in “BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG,” scheduled for March 21. During a performance rehearsal on March 19, RM suffered an ankle injury and was taken to a hospital to undergo a detailed examination and treatment. A medical diagnosis confirmed a sprain of the accessory navicular, a partial ligament tear, and a talus contusion (which includes ligament damage and inflammation). As advised by medical professionals, he must wear a cast and strictly limit movement for a minimum of two weeks to concentrate solely on his recovery. While RM expressed a firm commitment to deliver a high-quality performance at this symbolic comeback stage at Gwanghwamun, the company, in close consultation with the artist, has made the decision to prioritize the medical opinion to preemptively prevent any further strain on his injury.
Accordingly, RM’s on-stage performance, including choreography, will be partially limited. We ask for your kind understanding regarding this matter. We sincerely apologize for any disappointment this may cause, given the high anticipation surrounding this performance. Although RM’s on-stage performance will inevitably be limited, he will do his best to participate on stage and engage with ARMY and the audience. We know you have waited a long time for this performance, and we will put our utmost effort into delivering a heartfelt show.
We prioritize our artists’ health and safety above all else, and are committed to providing RM with all the necessary support for his complete recovery and return to full health. The BTS members are preparing diligently for this performance. We ask for your continued encouragement and support. Thank you."
Fans have flooded the statement with well-wishes for RM, telling him not to worry, and that his health matters most. "Prioritise yourself Namjoon, no need to feel guilty. Your health and recovery is more important to us," one wrote.
Another added, "Poor Joonie, I hope that he doesn't think this is his fault."
Nevertheless, the BTS ARMY world is still as purple as ever, as today the first album from the band in over several years released, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the boys perform on stage tomorrow.