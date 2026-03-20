Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide an update on BTS member RM’s participation in “BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG,” scheduled for March 21. During a performance rehearsal on March 19, RM suffered an ankle injury and was taken to a hospital to undergo a detailed examination and treatment. A medical diagnosis confirmed a sprain of the accessory navicular, a partial ligament tear, and a talus contusion (which includes ligament damage and inflammation). As advised by medical professionals, he must wear a cast and strictly limit movement for a minimum of two weeks to concentrate solely on his recovery. While RM expressed a firm commitment to deliver a high-quality performance at this symbolic comeback stage at Gwanghwamun, the company, in close consultation with the artist, has made the decision to prioritize the medical opinion to preemptively prevent any further strain on his injury.