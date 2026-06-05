Ice Age returns: New movie teased with original cast and 2027 release date

Ice Age: Boiling Point brings Manny, Sid and Diego back for a new adventure.
Dubai: The Ice Age universe is gearing up for a long-awaited comeback, with Disney officially teasing a brand-new instalment in the iconic animated franchise. The announcement has reignited excitement among fans of Manny, Sid, Diego, and the rest of the prehistoric crew, who have been absent from the big screen for nearly a decade.
The upcoming movie has been revealed under the title Ice Age: Boiling Point, marking the next entry in the long-running series.
While official plot details remain limited, early descriptions suggest the herd will be navigating a more volatile prehistoric world, with shifting landscapes, lava-filled terrain, and expanded adventure zones that take the story far beyond the familiar icy environments the franchise is known for.
Disney has set the theatrical release of Ice Age: Boiling Point for February 5, 2027, making it one of the major animated releases for next year.
One of the biggest draws for long-time fans is the return of the original voice cast. Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary, Simon Pegg, and Queen Latifah are all expected to reprise their roles, bringing back the core dynamic that defined the series across its earlier films.
Fans quickly took to social media after the Ice Age teaser dropped, with Instagram comment sections filling up with pure excitement. One user wrote, “This is the best day of my life,” while another joked, “Ice Age marathon incoming.”
One fan on X called it part of a broader revival of mid-2000s animation favourites. Many pointed out how franchises like Toy Story, Shrek, and now Ice Age seem to be making a comeback, sparking discussions about a full-blown return of that golden era of animated films.
The Ice Age franchise has been dormant since Collision Course (2016), making this revival one of the longest gaps between entries in the series. Its return signals Disney’s continued push to revive established animated properties alongside newer originals, tapping into multi-generational nostalgia.