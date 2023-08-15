The wait is finally over for fans of K-pop band BTS – the group’s documentary, 'Bring The Soul: The Movie', will soon be on Netflix screens, starting September 10.
However, it’s unclear whether the documentary will be shown on Netflix UAE.
The seven-member K-Pop group formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013, releasing five movies since — ‘Burn the Stage: The Movie’, ‘Bring the Soul: The Movie’, Break the Silence: Persona: The Movie’, ‘Run BTS’, and ‘Love Yourself in Seoul’.
Initially released in theatres worldwide on August 7, 2019, 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' is an intimate exploration into the lives of the global sensation, the K-pop boyband BTS, during their 'Love Yourself' tour.
The movie follows BTS over 14 months on their 42-show tour, which was the group’s most successful tour to date. It drew in more than 2 million people. The tour extension, aka the ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ tour, was the band’s first-ever stadium tour. It took the band across massive stadiums all around the world for an additional 20 shows, starting in California at the Rose Bowl Stadium, with 120,000 attendance, and ending in Seoul, with a total of 130,000 in attendance.
The film features concert footage from the tour and behind-the-scenes insights and sit-down interviews with each of the seven members of the group — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.
BTS made a stop in the Middle East when they performed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, treating their regional fans to their live show. They also became the first Korean band to play Wembley Stadium during the tour. Their London show sold out in 90 minutes. Tickets for their show in Brazil sold out in an even shorter period - 75 minutes. The band finished the tour on home soil, with a three-day encore concert at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in South Korea.