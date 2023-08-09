K-pop group BTS’ fans are thrilled – on August 9, the band’s label Bighit Music released the music video for ‘Love me again’, a song that is a part of Kim Taehyung or V’s upcoming album.

Armys (fans of BTS) are loving the K-pop idol’s new avatar in the pre-release music video, in which V plays a retro heartbroken lover.

Fans are saying that his fashion in the video is exactly like him – simple yet attention grabbing.

BTS fan @vanteficient tweeted: “Kim Taehyung’s voice and beauty are otherworldly.”

And, @nwjnsbts posted: “His baritone voice… the visuals… the aesthetics… the song. Kim Taehyung, the final weapon of BTS is here.”

On August 8, Bighit announced that V's solo album, 'Layover' will be released on September 8.

The album will include six tracks – ‘Rainy Days’, ‘Blue’, ‘Love Me Again’, ‘Slow Dancing’, ‘For Us', and an untitled bonus track, reportedly.

V also unveiled the schedule for the release of the songs from the album.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, V shared a hand-written style note.

V also shared that the music video of his song Rainy Days, which is also scheduled for pre-release, will be unveiled on Friday, August 11.

The recently released album cover went viral on social media with many fans noticing that it was a black-and-white, pixelated image of Yeontan, V’s pet pooch.

Last week, Big Hit Music revealed that V would be collaborating with NewJeans’ creative director Min Hee-jin for the upcoming solo project.

The announcement comes amid BTS’ hiatus as some of its members have started their mandatory military enlistment in South Korea.