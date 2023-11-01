Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3' will release in UAE on 11 November, a day earlier than India.
Khan is once again reuniting with actress Katrina Kaif in the film for the third time in the ‘Tiger’ franchise as the two will reprise their characters of super-agents Tiger and Zoya from the Spy Universe.
Khan had earlier said: “I’m happy that our trailer has hit all the right notes and people are supremely excited to watch Tiger 3 in cinemas! I’m also really touched by how people have reacted to seeing Katrina and me back as Zoya & Tiger.”
“I’m aware that these two super-agents hold a special place in the hearts of the audience and I’m glad that we have lived up to their expectations with the ‘Tiger 3’ trailer. I think people will be very happy seeing both of us in action, taking on our enemies shoulder to shoulder.”
The film sees Kaif in one of her most challenging roles till date. She underwent two intense months of training to pull off stunts and larger-than-life action sequences.
Speaking of her role, Kaif said: “’Tiger 3’ shows that there is nothing that a woman can’t do when it comes to saving her family or a nation or humanity. A character like Zoya is important and necessary to tell people that girls can be nurturers as well as fierce protectors. Zoya is one of the most cherished roles of my career!”
The film is produced by Aditya Chopra’s YRF and directed by Maneesh Sharma. Emraan Hashmi is also part of the cast.