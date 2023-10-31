In the latest episode, 'Bigg Boss 17' contestant and actress Ankita Lokhande opened up about her breakup with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. This is the first time the star has discussed her breakup in public.
In the show, the star was seen walking and having a chat in the garden with co-housemate and comedian Munawar Faruqui and discussing her past relationship. “Wo ek dum rak raat mein gayab ho gaya. Success mil rahi thi toh log uske kaan bhar rahe the,” [Sushant Singh Rajput suddenly disappeared. He was getting success so people were trying to manipulate him] Ankita was heard telling Munawar. The actress shared that Sushant had not given any reason for a breakup and things just changed in one night. Check out the video below, released by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter):
Ankita also shared that when she looked into his eyes she realised there was no love and that’s when she figured that it was all over. The actress started dating Sushant on the sets of the show ‘Pavitra Rishta’ in 2010 and broke up seven years later.
Munawar and Ankita also talked about the trolling she received after his death. To which, she said that she wanted to talk about the person she knew and was with for so long and did not care what others thought.
Ankita and Sushant became a household name after essaying the characters of Archana and Manav in ‘Pavitra Rishta’. It was in 2020 when Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide. Ankita, now married to Vicky Jain, is also a part of the show.