Megastars of Indian cinema, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of ‘Thalaivar 170’, their first film in 33 years.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Lyca Productions shared a picture from the sets of the film and announced the schedule wrap.
They captioned the post, “When Superstar and Shahenshah met on the sets of #Thalaivar170 Reunion on screens after 33 years! #Thalaivar170 is gonna be double dose of legends! @rajinikanth @SrBachchan Done with MUMBAI Schedule.”
Thalaivar 170 is being directed by TJ Gnanavel. Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Tushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil are also part of the cast.
Rajinikanth is expected to play a retired police officer in the film. Earlier, he was seen leaving the Chennai airport on his way to Kochi to shoot his next film.
He was recently seen in ‘Jailer,’ which was a worldwide box-office hit. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff had important cameos.
Meanwhile, Amitabh was recently seen in the action thriller film, ‘Ganapath: A Hero is Born’, alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Apart from that, he also has a sci-fi action thriller film, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, and a courtroom drama film, ‘Section 84’, in his kitty.