Allu Arjun shares special birthday wish for 'Cricket Superstar' David Warner

Mumbai: Australia opener David Warner, who is celebrating his birthday today, received a special wish from Telugu star Allu Arjun.
Taking to Instagram, Allu Arjun shared a picture of Warner doing his iconic 'Pushpa' pose and wrote, "Many Happy Returns of the day to the cricket superstar @DAVIDWARNER31 WISHING YOU THE BEST OF EVERYTHING YOU WANT AND MORE..."
The cricketer, who is part of Australia's team for the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup.
Warner has often shown his admiration for Arjun's movie 'Pushpa: The Rise'.
One of the videos of Warner went viral from the match against the Netherlands in Delhi, where he responded to the crowd in 'Pushpa' style while he was standing at the boundary line. Not only this, Warner congratulated Arjun after he was honoured with the Best Actor Award at the 69th National Film Awards.
Warner took to Instagram story and re-shared a picture of Allu Arjun and wrote, "Congratulations and well done, Allu Arjun."