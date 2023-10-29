Actor Vishnu Manchu, who predominantly works in Telugu cinema, and is known for films like ‘Ginna’, ‘Dynamite’, ‘Anukshanam’ and others, was injured on the sets of his upcoming film, ‘Kannappa’, in New Zealand on Sunday.
Vishnu was shooting for an important action sequence for the movie when a drone, used for taking shots from a close range to generate greater dynamism, crashed into his hand. The blades of the drone hurt him severely.
Film shooting was stopped as the actor was rushed to a hospital, as per a well-placed source.
The source revealed: “Vishnu garu was busy shooting for an action sequence for ‘Kannappa’ when the drone operator lost control owing to signal discrepancy, which led to the drone crashing into his arm.”
The source further mentioned: “He sustained injuries in the arm because of the drone blades and was rushed to the hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment and is under observation. The incident has put a hard stop on the shoot of the film. We are hoping for his speedy recovery. After his discharge from the hospital, he will be taking time off from his schedule to rest and fully recover.”