Two titans from Indian cinema will re-unite on the big screen soon after over three decades. We are talking about 'Hum' heroes Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth joining hands again for a movie after 33 years.
Both actors took to their social media to make the momentous announcement.
"After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca’s "Thalaivar 170" directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!," wrote Rajinikanth on his Twitter account.
Both Bachchan and Rajinikanth have an army of fans following their every move. Their combined star power has worked wonders in the past. Their films, in which both had key roles such as 'Hum', bore Pan-Indian appeal, long before the term was coined.