Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Tuesday raised the glam quotient with her stylish look at the grand launch of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai.
Deepika graced the event in an off-shoulder grey dress which she paired with black boots.
She kept her make-up heavy and accessorised her look with minimal jewellery. She tied her hair into a low messy bun.
Several pictures and videos of the actor from the event went viral on social media.
Apart from her, celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and Neil Nitin Mukesh also arrived at the Jio World Plaza launch.
Jio World Plaza opened its doors to the public on November 1. The Plaza seamlessly integrates with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre, and the Jio World Garden.
JWP is designed as an exclusive hub for retail, leisure, and dining, spreading across four levels and an expansive 7,50,000 square feet area.