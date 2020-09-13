Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli met the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, amid escalating tension between her and the ruling Shiv Sena party.
Following her meeting, Ranaut tweeted: “A short while ago I met His Excellency the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji. I explained my point of view to him and also requested that justice be given to me, it will restore faith of common citizen and particularly daughters in the system.”
See also
- India: Folk dancers in Ahmedabad rehearse ahead of Navaratri festival
- UAE: Artist depicts Emirati women’s history in digital exhibit
- From Mahira Khan to Mehwish Hayat, Pakistani stars raise their voices against the gruesome Lahore motorway gang rape case
- Bollywood: ‘Beyonse Sharma Jayegi’ and other songs that praise fair skin
The actress drew the ire of the Shiv Sena government after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in her tweets.
She received strong-worded reactions from Sena leaders, following which she was given Y-plus security.
On September 9, she arrived in Mumbai amid tight security. On the same day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had conducted a demolition drive at her Mumbai office, razing portions that they claimed were illegally built.