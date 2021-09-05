Bollywood action hero Vidyut Jammwal spurred rumours of an engagement when pictures of him posing with fashion designer Nandita Mahtani against the backdrop of the iconic symbol of love Taj Mahal emerged.
In the picture, you can see Mahtani’s gleaming ring and Jammwal’s colleague Neha Dhupia seems to have given weight to those wedding speculations.
“Best news ever Congratulations @mevidyutjammwal @nanditamahtani,” wrote Dhupia on her Instagram, followed by a heart emoji. Dhupia is Jammwal’s co-star in their upcoming film ‘Sanak’, but the couple is yet to confirm or deny the news of engagement.
Jammwal is one of Bollywood’s top action heroes and the ‘Junglee’ star is notorious for doing his own stunts. Running with wild elephants and unleashing his inner Tarzan on the big screen is what makes him incredibly popular with his fans. He also put Indian martial art form Kalaripayattu on the global map and is a constant on the list of top martial artists across the globe.
Mahtani is a popular Mumbai-based fashion designer and has styled ace cricketer Virat Kohli, while Jammwal recently launched his own production company and will act and produce a new espionage thriller ‘IB 71’. He’s known for his hit ‘Commando’ film franchise.