Vidyut Jammawal in Commando 3 Image Credit: Supplied

Indian actor and martial arts expert Vidyut Jammwal is feeling on top of the world after he found out that the Google search engine threw up his name under the “top martial artists in the world list”.

His face and name is listed along with the likes of martial arts icons such as Jackie Chan, Jet Li, Bruce Lee, Johnny Tri Nguyen, Stevan Seagal, Donnie Yen, and Tony Jaa. His name and profile shot is on the top of the list followed by Chan and others.

Vidyut Jammwal Image Credit: Supplied

Jammwal, who has been a student of Kalaripayattu since he was three years old, broke the good news on his social media on May 29.

“Jai Hind #Kalaripayattu.” If you Google ‘top martial artists in the world’ now, Vidyut Jammwal’s name will appear right at the top,” wrote Jammwal.

The self-made actor, who’s know to do his own stunts in all his films and is an advocate of rustic living, has featured in films including ‘Junglee’, ‘Commando’ and ‘Khuda Hafiz’. He’s one of the most fittest actors in Bollywood and is known to encourage his fans to be physically fit. He famously uses gas cylinders as his weights while working out.

In an earlier interview with Gulf News, Jammwal said that he loves pushing himself while doing stunts for his own films.

“The truth is that I get scared to do a lot of all the stunts. When they look at my sequences, it looks easy. I have to push myself too and there’s a lot of preparation that has gone into reaching that space,” said Jammwal.

Asked if he ever has an off-day at the gym and Jammwal had a humane response up his sleeve at that time.

“I don’t have off days per se. But if I don’t feel like working out, then I don’t work out. If I don’t feel like eating, I don’t eat. I listen to my body and I think that’s a major difference. While I don’t have an off day, I do feel lazy sometimes. And the truth is, if I don’t feel like working out, then I don’t work out. If I don’t feel like eating, I don’t eat. I listen to my body … If my body is craving something sweet or salty, I give it that ... But I don’t wait for off days. When I am training, I train hard and when I am holidaying, I holiday hard.”

Vidyut Jammwal Image Credit: Instagram/VidyutJammwal