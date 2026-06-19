Fans speculate split as Khalid Al Ameri, Sunainaa unfollow and delete posts
UAE influencer and digital creator Khalid Al Ameri, known for his storytelling content and 3.2 million Instagram followers, and actress Sunainaa Yella are at the centre of fresh breakup rumours after eagle-eyed social media users noticed signs of a split.
The speculation began after fans observed that the pair had unfollowed each other on Instagram and removed photos featuring one another from their profiles.
Khalid also deleted a widely circulated post from December last year that featured Sunainaa in a purple saree, captioned “A beautiful night to remember الحمدلله,” which had been seen as their first public confirmation of a relationship.
Neither Khalid nor Sunainaa has responded publicly to the latest developments.
Online reactions have been swift, with users pointing to the sudden removal of shared content as a sign of a possible breakup.
Comments across social platforms ranged from disbelief to speculation, though no official confirmation has been made.
Despite growing chatter, both remain silent on the status of their relationship.
Speculation around the pair first surfaced in 2024, when subtle social media interactions sparked curiosity among followers.
Over time, fans pointed to coordinated posts, similar café visits in Dubai, and matching food snapshots as possible hints of a relationship. These online “clues” kept speculation active across their combined fanbase.
Khalid Al Ameri is one of the UAE’s most followed creators, known for relatable family-focused content and cultural storytelling.
He was previously married to influencer Salama Mohamed, with whom he shares two sons. The couple divorced in February 2024.
Since then, his personal life has remained under public scrutiny, with every social media update closely followed by fans.
Sunainaa Yella is a Hyderabad-born actress who has worked across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema.
She made her debut in the mid-2000s and gained recognition for her performance in Neerparavai, which earned her a Filmfare nomination. She has also appeared in films including Theri and Sillu Karuppatti, and recently featured in the series Inspector Rishi.
With over a million Instagram followers, Sunainaa continues to maintain a strong presence both on-screen and online, despite ongoing speculation around her personal life.