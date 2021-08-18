Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone faced social media ire when she was found auctioning clothes that she wore at the funerals of actress Jiah Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ father Dr Ashok Chopra.
Padukone often sells her everyday and red-carpet clothes to support The Live Love Laugh Foundation, an organisation that promotes mental health in India.
Many social media users felt it was inappropriate to sell clothes worn to a funeral.
“I am so shocked... My favourite Deepika Padukone has auctioned her non-couture clothes from 2013. I repeat 2013 clothes that she wore to different funeral events. Low blow,” wrote a user. A few others were disappointed that she was auctioning clothes from high-street brands like Zara.
“Don’t justify this by telling me she is doing it for charity.. You cannot be reselling Zara clothes ... 10-15 year old ordinary brand clothes. Why can’t you just give it to needy or your house help?” wrote another user.
On the work front, Padukone is doing exceedingly well. She recently wrapped up the filming of Shakun Batra’s new film also starring Ananya Panday. The ‘Padmaavat’ actress will also be working with Hrithik Roshan on an action film soon. Padukone is also awaiting the release of Ranveer Singh’s sporting biopic ‘83’, in which she plays character Kapil Dev’s wife.