Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been questioned by India’s Enforcement Directorate as a witness to a money-laundering racket, according to several media reports. She's not an accused in the case.
According to a tweet by Indian news agency ANI, the Sri Lankan beauty queen was asked questions related to a money-laundering racket run by a conman in Delhi. She was asked questions about it for over five hours.
Details are still emerging and the actress is yet to comment on it.
On the work front, Fernandez has several big films under her belt including ‘Ram Setu’ and ‘Bachchan Pandey’ alongside Akshay Kumar and ‘Kick 2’ with Salman Khan.