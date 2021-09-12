Is Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who is known for his spectacular stunt sequences in his films, made of sterner stuff?
We can soon find out as the 52-year-old talent gets ready to participate in the hit survival reality show ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’, which has seen the likes of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar participate previously.
Devgn’s episode will be premiere on the discovery+ app and will chronicle the star’s journey into the wilderness.
According to a report in The Quint, Devgn’s special episode will be set in Maldives, the idyllic beach getaway popular among honeymooners.
But Devgn’s brush with Maldives won’t be just about swimming in the ocean. It will also be about surviving as the currents get choppy.
In the episode featuring Kumar in 2019, survivalist and adventurer Grylls propelled Kumar to zip-line across a river teeming with crocodiles.
‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’ has also famously featured Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of its guests.
Devgn, who was last seen in the war film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’, is gearing up for the release of films including ‘RRR’, ‘Maidaan’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.
Devgn, who is married to actress Kajol, will also make his web series debut with ‘Rudra — The Edge of Darkness’ on Disney Plus Hotstar.