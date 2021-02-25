Actress Kangana Ranaut celebrated 10 years since the release of her romantic comedy ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and said she’s the only Bollywood actress to do comedy movies after Sridevi.
“I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry in to mainstream that too with comedy, with Queen and Datto I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary SriDevi ji to do comedy #10yearsoftanuwedsmanu,” Ranaut tweeted.
Incidentally, February 24 — just a day earlier — was Sridevi’s third death anniversary. The superstar died in an accidental drowning while on vacation in Dubai in 2018.
In the 2011 movie ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, Ranaut played a free-spirited woman who is meant to get married to NRI Manu (R Madhavan) — however, she is in love with another man.
Ranaut earlier compared herself to Hollywood stars Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot.
“Massive transformation alert. The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad,” she had tweeted earlier in February while posting about her upcoming movie ‘Dhaakad’.
The action movie is being directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and will see Ranaut play a spy named Agni. The film also stars Arjun Rampal.