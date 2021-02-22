A recent tweet from Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker about Kangana Ranaut might seem innocuous to the uninitiated, but look a little further and it’s apparent that there’s more than meets the eye.
“Loved your dancing in this ‘item number’ in the film Rajjo.. you are a great performer and great dancer Kangana.. looking forward to your next!” Bhasker tweeted along with a link to the song ‘Julmi Re Julmi’.
It seems it was a sarcastic response to Ranaut’s earlier tweet.
The ‘Queen’ actress had lambasted a politician for his statement about her, and in the same breath shamed other famous stars for dancing in “item numbers”.
“Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika [Padukone] Katrina [Kaif] or Alia [Bhatt].... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero (Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake [expletive] I break bones,” Ranaut tweeted.
Bhasker, known for films such as ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Nil Battey Sannata’, has been known to speak her mind about various issues. She has often sparred with Ranaut (they acted together in 2011 comedy ‘Tanu Weds Manu’) on Twitter over social and political issues.
In September 2020, Ranaut went on a rant about veteran star Urmila Matondkar, calling her a “soft porn actress”.
Bhasker pointedly tweeted in support of Matondkar: “Dear @UrmilaMatondkarji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi.. among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u.”