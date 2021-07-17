Bollywood actress Shefali Shah is all set to don the director’s hat as she is taking a big leap of faith with the upcoming ‘Happy Birthday Mummyji’. Shah shared the poster of her film on Instagram.
“Please shower your blessings on my baby ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUMMYJI’ as I take a big leap of faith in a new ‘Direction’. Coming to you on 23/7/21…. On large short films,” she wrote,
The film will drop on August 23. Other details about the film were not shared by the actress.
Shah recently donned the hat of a director during lockdown when she directed ‘Someday’, inspired by her grandmother suffering from Alzheimer’s. The film will be screened at the 18th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart, Germany.
Shah’s upcoming film is a dark comedy titled ‘Darlings’ that co-stars Alia Bhatt. The film marks Bhatt’s debut as a producer, through her banner Eternal Sunshine.