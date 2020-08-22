Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh is in a classic black mood, going by his new social media post.
The actor has posted a new picture on Instagram, where he exudes vintage style in a classic black suit accessorised by a crisp white shirt, neatly groomed beard, and gelled hair. He strikes an intense pose, looking out the window.
ALSO SEE
- Bollywood: When Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone did movies for free
- Bollywood: Farhan Akhtar, Disha Patani send prayers to Dubai-Kozhikode plane crash victims
- Bollywood: From Disha Patani to Sara Ali Khan, stars get back to business
- Challenged accepted: Hollywood and Bollywood stars, from Priyanka Chopra to Reese Witherspoon show off their mood calendar
He captioned the picture with a yin and yang emoji.
The actor’s fans could not stop gushing about the image.
A user wrote: "Bahut hard."
"U look dashing," said another.
A fan tagged him as a "handsome boy".
A netizen questioned: "Why you so bomb?"
Singh is awaiting the release of his much-hyped next, Kabir Khan's "83", which narrates the story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. In the film, he essays the role of Kapil Dev, who captained an underdog team to World Cup glory.
His other upcoming film is "Jayeshbhai Jordaar".