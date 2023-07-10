Mumbai: After teasing the audience with intriguing posters and a short teaser, finally the highly anticipated prevue of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' is out.

Taking to Twitter, SRK treated fans with the prevue and captioned it, "Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH? #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

The highly anticipated prevue of Shah Rukh Khan's mega film, 'Jawan' has taken the internet by storm, upon its release today.

Jawan, promises to be a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society.

Bringing together a perfect blend of action and emotion, the 'Jawan' prevue showcased stunning visuals and an unparalleled scale bound to leave viewers wanting more.

The prevue began with the inimitable voiceover of King Khan, building up the excitement for what awaits. One of the highlights for fans is witnessing the various looks of SRK, in avatars they have never seen before. Moreover, the prevue unveils a star-studded cast, featuring names from across Indian cinema. With clips of explosive action sequences, grand songs and a menacing performance by SRK on the retro track 'Beqarar Karke' in a bald look, the film promises to be full of surprises.

Directed by Atlee, known for delivering a series of successful films, brings his directorial prowess to 'Jawan'. Adding to the excitement is the captivating background score and tracks composed by Anirudh, known for his musical contributions to some of the biggest films in recent times.

'Jawan' also features 'The King Khan rap, a high-energy and captivating track, by the Grammy-nominated and extremely popular artist Raja Kumari, which is also featured in the prevue.

'Jawan' is going to be SRK's second release after his comeback after 4 years.

The film is backed by an exceptional cast, including some of the biggest names in the entertainment industries from all parts of India along with Shah Rukh, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra will be seen in pivotal roles, broadening its appeal to audiences across all Indian languages, making it a true PAN India film

The action-packed prevue has pushed the anticipation for the film to the next level, captivating audiences with its grand scale and promising an extraordinary cinematic experience.

'Jawan' is set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Apart from 'Jawan', the King Khan will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu.