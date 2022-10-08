Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday, celebrated the schedule wrap of his next movie ‘Jawan’ and shared his fun experience from the sets on social media.
Taking to his Twitter handle, the ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ actor treated fans with the much-anticipated update.
He tweeted, “Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets...saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food. Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for your hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!”
Helmed by Atlee Kumar, ‘Jawan’ is produced by Gauri Khan and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.
The film’s first look poster shared by Shah Rukh created quite a buzz. ‘Jawan’ is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, across five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is all set to make his silver screen return after four years with ‘Pathaan’, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The action-packed film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023.
Apart from ‘Pathaan’, SRK will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ alongside Taapsee Pannu.