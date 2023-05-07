After watching superstar Shah Rukh Khan in an action avatar in the film ‘Pathaan’ fans are eagerly waiting for the actor’s forthcoming film ‘Jawan’.

Helmed by South director Atlee, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 7, 2023.

Earlier the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on June 2 but due to some reasons, the makers of the film decided to postpone their film.

On Saturday, the ‘Don’ actor announced the new release date of his film with a new announcement video.

Taking to Instagram, the production house Red Chillies Entertainment shared the video and captioned it, “#Jawan #7thSeptember2023.”

The new video gave fans a glimpse of Shah Rukh’s character in the film.

The film also stars actors Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.

Within seconds of uploading the video, fans showed their excitement and it is clear they just cannot wait to watch SRK’s action flick.

“The BAADSHAH is back,” a fan wrote.

Another one wrote, “he is coming with bang.”

“Tsunami is coming,” another fan wrote.

On Saturday, SRK also conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter and answered some questions regarding the postponement of the film.

A user asked the ‘Chak De India’ actor, “Your reaction on Jawan getting postponed #AskSRK.”

To which he responded, “Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves...so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now. #Jawan #7thSeptember2023”

Another user asked King Khan about why 'Jawan' hd been delayed?

The ‘Pathaan’ actor answered, “Takes time and patience to make something worthy for audiences....”

The film is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it.

In June 2022, SRK unveiled the film’s teaser which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops. We then saw Shah Rukh with his face in the dark, wrapping bandages on his face as the film’s theme played in the background.

The teaser of the film received massive responses from the audience and it has been viewed over 38 million times on YouTube.

Shah Rukh Khan in the teaser for 'Jawan' Image Credit: instagram.com/iamsrk/

During his popular #AskSRK session, the actor also shared his experience of working with Nayanthar, Vijay and director Atlee.

Talking about Nayanthara, the actor wrote, “She is lovely....too sweet and awesome to work with. A pleasure. #Jawan.”

While talking about the ‘Master’ actor he tweeted, “He is such a humble person and a brilliant actor. Learnt a lot from Vijay.”

The film marks SRK’s first collaboration with Nayanthara, Vijat and director Atlee.

Sharing his experience of working with Atlee, he said, “Hectic and fun to shoot with Atlee Vijay & Nayan and everybody else. Really intense and fun. #Jawan.”

‘Jawan’ is going to be SRK’s second release after his comeback after 4 years.

He also revealed what he loved the most about the film.

“For me at least it’s a new kind of a genre. An Atlee special and the marriage of trying to bring two ways of making films in tandem,” he tweeted.

As the film is going to be a multilingual, a user asked the King Khan, “did Atlee made you learn Tamil #Jawan #AskSRK” to which he replied, “Atlee and Anirudh made me do a few song lines (lip synch ) in Tamil....hope I got them right.”

A user also asked the actor that does he think it’s important to put money in VFX heavy projects such as #Jawan ?? to which he replied, “You should put your money where your mouth is...one has to believe that Dream merchants should create cinema that feels like an event worth the audience’s time and money! #Jawan”

The film will now hit the theatres on September 7.

The film is touted to be a power-packed action entertainer film. Reportedly, SRK will be having a double role in the film of a father and a son.

Further deets about the project have been kept under wraps.

Apart from ‘Jawan’, the King Khan will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu.