1 of 10
Pathaan (UAE cinemas): Shah Rukh Khan is back with guns blazing in this wild action romp 'Pathaan', also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The tale of a bunch of invincible super spies, who can swoop of buildings and hurtle off flying helicopters, has a lot going for it. This is an action spectacle where you see the actors in top form. Watch out for John Abraham's villain act. He has the best lines in the film, but Khan's charisma still stands tall.
Image Credit: Yash Raj Films
2 of 10
The Last Of Us (OSN): This American post-apocalyptic television series, created by Craig Mazin and NEil Druckmann, is based on the hit videogame by the same name. Every episode is riveting as we are transported to a world where surviving a deadly flu-like virus is the order of the day. This is a series that's exciting and emotional. Even if you haven't played the game, you will still enjoy this eventful and well-acted series.
Image Credit:
3 of 10
Shotgun Wedding (Amazon Prime): Starring two of the best Jennifers in Hollywood -- Lopez and Coolidge - there's a lot of fun to be had in this action comedy. Firstly, Lopez looks stunning in a wedding gown and actor Josh Duhamel makes a fine groom, but what made this adventure fun was the slick action sequences and the crazy twists.
Image Credit: Lionsgate
4 of 10
Ayisha (UAE cinemas): Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is in fierce form in this inspiring tale about the triumph of the human spirit. Shot largely in Ras Al Khaimah, Warrier plays a domestic help who forms a keen bond with her Middle Eastern employer. As always, Warrier and the other actors -- mostly from this part of the world - are in good form and complement each other beautifully.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 10
Black Panther - Wakanda Forever (UAE cinemas): Easily one of the best MCU movies to date, this women-led sequel is sobering and spectacular. Stars Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, and Danai Gurira all reprise their roles from the first film and is collectively riveting in this film. It's a superhero film that thwarts the conventional wisdom aside and brings a fresh new narrative and perspective altogether.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 10
Plane (UAE cinemas) Gerald Butler is back to playing a Scotsman and we are loving it. In the action thriller ‘Plane’, he plays the suitably dishy Captain Brodie Torrance, a pilot who’s tasked to fly a passenger plane with a convicted murderer (Colter) on board. But lightning strikes and drama follows as their plane lands in a remote island in Philippines. But survival is not their only challenge. Miltiants are also close to their heels.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 10
All Quiet On The Western Front (Netflix): The masterpiece of the German experience during World War I, considered by many the greatest war novel of all time—with an Oscar–nominated film adaptation now streaming on Netflix.
Image Credit: IMDB
8 of 10
Blonde (Netflix): Be warned, it's a sobering biopic on the late bombshell and actress Marilyn Monroe, but watch it for actress Ana de Armas who is painfully soulful and disturbing in her career-altering role. The film is heavy, but it's worth the pain of watching the dark times of an actress who was worshipped by millions.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 10
Qala (Netflix): Written and directed by Anvita Dutt of 'Bulbbul' fame, this haunting psychological drama is fuelled by stirring performances from the likes of Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Babil Khan, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan. The music is also a highlight of the wonderfully-acted film about ambition and deception. Triptri plays Qala, a singer who craves for her iconic mother's love and acceptance. Played ably by Swastika as the overbearing and scathing maternal figure, the film explores the mercurial mother-daughter relationship. Babil, in the first role of his career, also holds his own.
Image Credit: Netflix
10 of 10
Guilty Minds (Amazon Prime): If you are in the mood for a well-acted legal thriller, then give this series a shot. Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra lend gravitas to this wonderful series that doesn't fall prey to the usual melodrama attached to legal series. These two are emerging as the clutter breakers on OTT and they deserve a good look.
Image Credit: