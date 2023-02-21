Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking from the success of his latest comeback film ‘Pathaan’, has a new reason to rejoice.
In a video, which has now gone viral, Khan has hailed the professors from a college affiliated with Delhi University for busting some mean Bollywood moves to the hit track ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’.
The video, shared by a college's social media handle and by Khan, saw a bunch of college students and their teachers replicating the hook step from ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’. The handful of professors, clad in saris, were matching steps with the young students and were oozing the right spunk and attitude. It didn't go unnoticed with superstar Khan.
“How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us also. Educational Rockstars all of them,” wrote Pathaan, sharing the viral video.
Khan has enjoyed massive success with 'Pathaan', which saw him play a super agent from India.
Shot partly in Dubai, ‘Pathaan was high on stunts, style, and sass. The actor had also visited the UAE ahead of his film’s worldwide release.
Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, who play crucial roles in the film, also added heft to the blockbuster.
According to reports, ‘Pathaan’ is doing robust business at the box-office and has invigorated the Bollywood industry which was going through a relativelyl dry spell.
The movie has already clocked $45.94 million in the overseas territories alone, and the total collection has suprpassed Rs10 billion club.
The film produced by Yash Raj Films is directed by Siddharth Anand. It also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia.