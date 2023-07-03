Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, still riding high on the success of his film 'Pathaan', is set to make a powerful comeback to the silver screen.
The highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming film 'Jawan' will debut alongside the release of 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' in theaters. The pairing of SRK's film trailer with Tom Cruise's film is intriguing, as both megastars boast a massive global fan following and are renowned for their charm.
The film is scheduled for release on September 7 this year.
Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' promises an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of emotions, captivating audiences with adrenaline-pumping action sequences that will keep them on the edge of their seats.
SRK's striking transformation has left fans in awe and anticipation, and the film's teaser generated significant buzz, thanks to his new look. The movie also stars Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi and superstar Nayanthara.
'Jawan' has been produced by Shah Rukh's home production Red Chillies Entertainment and Gauri Khan.