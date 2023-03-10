Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action sequence reportedly from the upcoming film 'Jawan' has been leaked online and has created a tizzy on social media.
The short clip of about five to six seconds shows, the 'Pathaan' star short hair and light beard fighting with goons with a belt while holding a cigar in his mouth. The video is in slow-motion.
The clip is currently being removed for violating Red Chillies copyright. However, the hashtag #Jawan is trending on Twitter with many still posting the video.
Fans can't keep calm as they are seen tweeting about the clip.
Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan', an action thriller, also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.