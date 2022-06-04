Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s announcement of his third big release ‘Jawan’ has created a lot of excitement among his fans and admirers.
Salman Khan also shared his enthusiasm for the movie and gave it a shout out by reposting ‘Jawan’s teaser, on his social media account on Friday.
Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Sultan’ actor re-posted the teaser of SRK’s big, action-packed flick and lauded him for this project.
‘Jawan’s director Atlee, aka Arun Kumar, who has collaborated with Shah Rukh for the first time, replied “Thank you sir” in the comments section on Salman’s post.
Coming to the ‘Jawan’ teaser, Shah Rukh is shown wounded and covered in bandages against a harsh landscape. The film’s first look establishes the tone for what is to come: a larger-than-life action-adventure.
Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced ‘Jawan.’
On June 2, 2023, the film will be released in theatres worldwide in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
Shah Rukh will also appear in ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Dunki’. Salman, on the other hand, will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’. Salman and Shah Rukh are reportedly expected to appear together in ‘Tiger 3’ for a special action sequence.