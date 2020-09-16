Actor Akshay Kumar confirmed on Wednesday that his upcoming horror comedy, ‘Laxxmi Bomb’, will premiere digitally on November 9, on the occasion of Diwali.
“Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein ‘laxmmi’ ke saath ek dhamakedar ‘bomb’ bhi aayega [This Diwali, along with money, one explosive bomb will also come to your houses],” Kumar tweeted.
He also shared a teaser video of his transformation from Laxman to Laxmmi in the film.
In the clip, a bleeding wound is seen forming at the centre of Kumar’s forehead as he transforms.
The film is a remake of Tamil blockbuster ‘Muni 2: Kanchana’. Raghava Lawrence, who had helmed the original, also directs the Bollywood remake, co-starring Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, and Ashwini Kalsekar.
Back in June, Kumar had shared for the first time that the film would go for a web release, amid the growing COVID-19 crisis. It is slated to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.
At that time, Kumar had shared that playing a transgender character was challenging.
“In 30 years, this is the most mentally intensive role. Never experienced it before. Credit for it goes to Lawrence sir. He introduced me to a version of me which I didn’t know existed. It was different from my other characters,” the actor had said at a virtual press conference.