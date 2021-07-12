Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is wearing his patriotism and bravery on his sleeve in his latest trailer of his action extravaganza ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’, premiering on Disney+ on August 13.
“When bravery becomes your armour, every step leads you to victory! Experience the untold story of the greatest battle ever fought, #BhujThePrideOfIndia,” wrote Devgn on his Twitter handle as he unveiled the trailer. The film’s release coincides with India’s independence day on August 15.
Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, ‘Bhuj ...’ is set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan war of 1971 and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar.
Devgn plays Indian Air Force Squadron leader Vijay Karnik who died while saving hundreds of lives.
Each character in this film is eager to show their love for their beloved motherland.
Need proof? Sample this stirring and over-the-top dialogue uttered by the hero as he dodges bullets and missiles.
“Mere marne ka maatam mat karna, maine khud yeh shahdat chuni hai. Main jeeta hoon marne ke liye, mera naam hai sipahi [Don’t mourn my death, I have chosen martyrdom myself. I live to die, I am a soldier],” said Devgn in the closing shots of the trailer.
If you are in the mood to watch a hyper-patriotic film filled with stunts and jingoism, then Devgn’s missile-filled masala fare may come to your rescue.