Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Pakistan's Atif Aslam who made Global Village Season 29 unforgettable

Shah Rukh Khan: The King of Bollywood made a symbolic appearance celebrating 29 years in cinema, perfectly aligning with Season 29 of Global Village. His arrival on India’s Republic Day was nothing short of legendary. The crowd erupted as the star danced to some of his greatest hits, including Chaleya from Jawan. Fans waved banners, sang along, and were treated to one of the most memorable on-stage moments the festival has ever seen.