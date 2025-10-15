Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Pakistan's Atif Aslam who made Global Village Season 29 unforgettable

From Shah Rukh Khan to Atif Aslam, last season’s Global Village was pure star power
Dubai: As we all countdown to Global Village opening its doors for Season 30, it’s hard not to look back at last year’s unforgettable star-studded moments. Season 29 (2024) of Dubai’s beloved multicultural festival brought together some of the biggest names in South Asian entertainment from megastars like Shah Rukh Khan to celebrated musicians like Atif Aslam, creating electric nights and heartwarming fan moments that people are still talking about.
Here’s a look back at the top 5 celebrity appearances that lit up Global Village last season:
Shah Rukh Khan: The King of Bollywood made a symbolic appearance celebrating 29 years in cinema, perfectly aligning with Season 29 of Global Village. His arrival on India’s Republic Day was nothing short of legendary. The crowd erupted as the star danced to some of his greatest hits, including Chaleya from Jawan. Fans waved banners, sang along, and were treated to one of the most memorable on-stage moments the festival has ever seen.
Atif Aslam: The Pakistani sensation once again proved why he remains one of the region’s most beloved performers. His main stage concert was packed to capacity as he performed nostalgic classics and newer hits with his signature charm. The night felt like a musical reunion one filled with goosebumps, singalongs, and pure magic.
Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor & Amit Trivedi: It was a triple treat for fans when actor-singer Fawad Khan appeared alongside Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor and acclaimed composer Amit Trivedi. The trio were at Global Village to promote the soundtrack of Abir Gulaal, performing a few numbers live for an ecstatic crowd. The chemistry, the music, and the glamour made it one of the most talked-about events of the season.
Dulquer Salmaan & Meenakshi Chaudhary: Fans of South Indian cinema were in for a delight as the stars of Lucky Bhaskar made a special appearance for a fan meet-and-greet. Dulquer’s down-to-earth charisma and Meenakshi’s grace drew huge crowds, with fans lining up hours in advance for selfies, autographs, and a glimpse of their favorite stars.
Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh & Director Atlee: Ahead of the release of their much-anticipated film Baby John, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, actress Keerthy Suresh, and hitmaker Atlee dropped by Global Village for an exclusive meet-and-greet. Their lively banter, behind-the-scenes stories, and excitement for the upcoming film gave fans an exclusive peek into Bollywood’s next big action entertainer.
From soulful melodies to explosive performances, Season 29 of Global Village was a true celebration of culture, cinema, and connection. As Season 30 kicks off, one thing’s certain, the bar for unforgettable star moments has never been higher.
