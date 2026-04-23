His movie's apt title Assi alludes to the grim statistic of roughly 80 reported rapes a day in India. And, one of the most traumatic scenes was the deeply disturbing depiction of the violent act in first 15 minutes. He did not shy away from making it uncomfortable for his viewers, knowing very well that he could alienate viewers who are used to stylistic and toned-down scenes in glossy Indian films.

"When you are designing an assault sequence on a woman, it is highly likely that you will see nudity. And I wanted to stay away from that. That’s the reason why it was designed in a manner where you don’t see the girl at all. There is no way witnessing that act should be bearable," he said.

He was also clear that he didn't want to make it palatable.

"There is no way, in heaven or hell, that this can be just indicative or bearable. It should be in your face, on the nose, and it should bother you deeply."

Excerpts from our chat with director Anubhav who doesn't believe in sugar-coating any tragedy or macabre reality. As he says, it's his brand of patriotic cinema.