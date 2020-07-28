1. @audreemarsolais
Can you imagine colour in a desert? Audrée Marsolais' art is full of colour, and often inspired by Nature. Based in Ras Al Khaimah, Marsolais grew up in Canada. She graduated in Graphic Design from the Academy of Arts and Technology of Montreal in 2000, according to her website. She writes: "I tell stories in a language of layers — painted and stamped marks and patterns, vivid colors, contrasting black areas and lots of drips of fluid paint. I experiment with acrylics, ink, texture mediums and pastels to create abstract, busy backgrounds. I surrender to the process and let the painting unfold naturally, committing only to the next move and allowing the final result to reveal itself."
2. @this_little_individual
Karine Jaber El Chami is a Dubai-based illustrator, and her page @this_little_individual has the cutest, creative illustrations, inspired by her own life.
3. @t.ra.my
You may have spotted his street work around Dubai, in places like City Walk. Dubai-based street artist Ramy Elzaghawy from Egypt, was born and raised in the UAE. Follow him for some amazing street art and graffiti, to brighten your Instagram feed.
4. @sparqyz.graffiti
From graffiti on walls to shoes, Mark Vincent Robles is another UAE-based street artist whose work you will enjoy. This 38-year-old artist is from the Philippines, and his Instagram is a gallery of murals and shoe-art.
5. @microns.and.papers
If you are a fan of doodles and #zentangle art, which are quite popular among art-lovers on the photo-sharing app, you will definitely enjoy this page. Young Sharjah-based Indian artist Michelle Ann's Instagram page is fairly new, and she shares her collection of neat and crisp ink art.