Mecum Auctions recently offered the private museum collection of Eddie Vannoy at an on-site auction in Jefferson, North Carolina, raking in a total of $15 million (Dh55 million), a number that exceeded pre-auction expectations by a huge margin. Along with nearly 100 classic and collector cars and a total of more than 3,000 Road Art items from the museum crossed the auction block and hammered sold during the five-day live auction event, which was held June 26-30.
Vannoy’s massive selection of Road Art was as well received as his cars, with just 10 pieces fetching $423,620 (Dh1.55 million). Top sales honours among Road Art offerings were claimed almost exclusively by Vannoy’s extensive selection of vintage gas pumps and pump islands.
His 1920s Canadian Twin Visible Gas Pump, restored in Blue Sunoco Livery with correct polished gas nozzle, cloth hoses, correct 10-gallon etched glass cylinders and globes sold for an impressive $59,000.
Sohio Gas Neon Rotating Sign Display with Sohio water dispenser on island featuring free air and water dispensers was sold at $48,380
This Sinclair Service Station Display comprising an early 20th Century Gilbert and Barker Pump, restored in Sinclair Gasoline theme with one piece Sinclair globe, model No. T8, self-measuring pump brought in $47,200.
Ford Double-Sided Porcelain Neon and A1 Pylon manufactured by Textile, Inc. with arrow flashing on and off, A-1 neon and "Used Cars and Trucks" script went for $42,480.
Texaco Service Station Gas Pump Island with 1950s era style trash can, 1950s era Martin and Schwartz Gas Pump, Gilbarco Air Meter, Texaco Motor Oil Island Display Cabinet, Tubeless Tire Repair System Rack, 1930s era Oil Bottle Rack Carrier, Texaco Island Light Display with No Smoking Sign, 1960s paper towel dispenser, and Texaco Oil Cans and Attendants Hat brought in $40,120.
Sinclair Service Station Gas Pump Island with 1950s era Style Trash Can, Bennett 966 Gas Pump, original, restored, reproduction globe, with ad glass doors, Sinclair Oil Can Rack with Oil Cans, Sinclair Island Light Display and Dispenser, original paper towel dispenser, 1960s era ECO Tireflator and 5 Gallon oil container fetched $37,760.
Gulf Oil Service Station Gas Pump Island with Gulfpride New Old Stock oil can rack with 23 cans, 1930s-50s era Gulf Island bell and 7 dispensers, 1950s era Gilbarco pedestal base air meter, Gulf Oil Mfg. gas pump, Gulf island light with towel dispenser, and Gulf glass oil bottle display with bottles went under the hammer for $36,580.
This National A38 Flying A Service Station Gas Pump Island, restored, with polished nozzle, new hose and reproduction gas globe fetched $35,400 at the auction.
This 1920s Wayne Roman Column Visible Gas Pump that has been restored in Tiwoser Gasoline livery, with new cloth hose, polished nozzle, reproduction globe, and 10 gallon capacity sold at $35,400.
