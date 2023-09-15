BTS' Jungkook has gone viral once again with his smooth (like butter) dance moves. The K-pop idol followed his bandmate V (Kim Taehyung) to participate in the viral smoke dance challenge.
He shared a dance video on both Weverse (an online community for K-pop fans) and TikTok.
The words ‘Jungkook smoke dance challenge’ were seen trending on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.
Jungkook performed this challenge right after V, who was seen doing the routine alongside popular South Korean dancers Bada Lee and Lee Do-Geon (also known as GOF).
He captioned the video: “I’m giving it a go too (editing was tough...).”
Armys (BTS fans) were soon captivated by his performance, and the video clip was reposted by many fans.
The challenge gained widespread popularity when it was featured on the ongoing female dance crew survival show, Street Woman Fighter Season 2 in South Korea.
The choreography was masterminded by Bada Lee and the song Smoke was produced by Dynamicduo a South Korean hip hop artist, and Padi a South Korean rapper, and features vocals by Dynamicduo and Lee Young-ji.
Meanwhile, Jungkook is preparing for his second solo release, the details of which are not yet confirmed.
The 26-year-old will co-headline the Global Citizen Festival with singers Anitta, Lauryn Hill, and Red Hot Chili Peppers in New York on September 23.
This music festival is held to address issues such as the climate crisis, equity for women and girls, and poverty. Talking about his upcoming performance, Jungkook said in an official statement, "I'm so thrilled to join this year's Global Citizen Festival as a headliner!”