Yesterday, K-pop idol Jungkook of BTS was spotted by fans, shaking a leg at South Korea’s Incheon airport. The 26-year-old singer’s playful dance moves won hearts on the internet.
Reportedly, Jungkook was flying out for an overseas schedule, the details of which are under wraps.
Videos and pictures taken by fans at the Incheon airport showed Jungkook dressed in all black, waving at his fans and making heart gestures with his hands. He even did a short viral Tiktok dance move and leaped up posing for cameras at one point.
‘Have a safe flight Jungkook’ was seen trending on social media on September 5.
The singer who recently released his debut solo single ‘Seven’ has been breaking musical records every week, since the release.
Jungkook continues to reign over Billboard’s global charts with his solo single featuring American rapper Latto.
‘Seven’ hasn’t budged from its top spot on either the Global 200 or the Global Exclusive US chart, breaking the record (previously held by BTS’s ‘Dynamite’) for the most weeks at number one of any song by a Korean artist.
On September 5, Billboard officially announced that ‘Seven’ had successfully defended its top position on both global charts for the seventh week in a row — making it the first song of 2023 to spend its first seven weeks on either chart at number 1. It broke Miley Cyrus’s previous record for her song ‘Flowers’, which spent its first six weeks on both charts at number 1.
During the week of August 25 to 31, ‘Seven’ recorded an impressive 97 million streams and 12,000 digital sales worldwide, soompi.com reported.
Fans are now looking forward to Jungkook’s next solo and future projects.