After Deepika Padukone's Kalki exit sparks backlash, director Naag Ashwin drops cryptic 'You can't change...' note

Many took the actress's side, saying that the announcement was in poor taste
There was much shock following the Thursday’s announcement that Deepika Padukone will not be part of the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, with the makers citing ‘commitment’ issues. Adding fuel to the fire, director Nag Ashwin shared a cryptic Instagram post, seemingly hinting at the actor’s departure. The post featured a battlefield scene with the caption: “You can’t change what happened, but you can choose what happens next.” Padukone herself has yet to comment.
According to Bollywood Hungama, the split reportedly stemmed from disagreements over compensation and shooting schedules. Deepika allegedly requested a 25% fee hike, five-star accommodation for her 25-member team, and 7-hour shooting days. For a VFX-heavy production, shorter hours could inflate the budget, and while producers offered a luxury vanity for breaks, she reportedly refused. Negotiations failed, even though co-star Prabhas did not ask for an increment.
The official statement from Vyjayanthi Films read: “After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership.” This led to an uproar on Twitter, with many taking Padukone's side, and criticising the rather publicised decision and the framing of the words. Many furiously added that she worked on the film during her pregnancy, wasn't it commitment enough?
This is Padukone's second high-profile exit after Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, where disputes over strict eight-hour shifts led her to step away, with Tripti Dimrii stepping in as her replacement.
