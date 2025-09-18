Vyjayanthi Movies, behind the fantasy epic, took to social media to update her fans
Dubai: In a dramatic twist that has left fans divided, Vyjayanthi Movies, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD, confirmed that Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will not be returning for the sequel.
The production house issued a carefully worded statement on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to finalise a partnership. And a film like this deserves commitment and much more.”
While the note sounded diplomatic on the surface, the undertones hinted at a bitter fallout. Industry watchers were quick to pick up on the phrase “deserves commitment,” interpreting it as a dig at Padukone, who recently became a mother.
Reports suggest that Padukone, who welcomed her first child earlier this year with husband Ranveer Singh, had flagged concerns about timing and scheduling. She was allegedly vocal about the need for production timelines to be more considerate toward new mothers. However, insiders claim this stance didn’t sit well with the makers, who were keen to move forward swiftly with the ambitious franchise.
The clash between personal priorities and professional demands seems to have reached a breaking point, culminating in the star’s exit. For a film that was touted as India’s most expensive sci-fi spectacle, the absence of its leading lady has opened up a storm of speculation about casting, narrative direction, and behind-the-scenes tensions.
The announcement has already stirred strong reactions online. While many fans expressed disappointment, others criticised the makers for not accommodating Padukone’s new role as a mother. Some even called out the statement as “tone-deaf” and “unnecessarily harsh,” sparking a heated debate about how Bollywood treats actresses post-motherhood.
With Padukone stepping away, attention now turns to who will fill the void in the sequel. Given the film’s pan-Indian scale and global ambitions, speculation is rife that the makers might rope in another A-list actress to sustain the buzz.
For now, Deepika Padukone’s exit marks a controversial chapter in Kalki 2898 AD’s journey. What should have been a celebration of a blockbuster franchise has instead morphed into a debate about timing, commitment, and whether motherhood in Bollywood still comes with an unfair professional penalty.
