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UAE’s new salary payment rule starts Monday, June 1 - All you need to know

New UAE wage protection rules tighten salary payment deadlines for private firms

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Private sector employees should receive their salaries on the first day of every month. Dubai residents near Dubai Mall. Image used for illustrative purposes.
Private sector employees should receive their salaries on the first day of every month. Dubai residents near Dubai Mall. Image used for illustrative purposes.
AP

Dubai: Starting Monday, June 1, private sector salaries in the UAE will officially become due on the first day of every month under new wage protection rules introduced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).

The change is part of a stricter enforcement system designed to reduce delayed salary payments and improve compliance among private companies across the country.

Under the updated rules, employers must transfer salaries for the previous month through the Wage Protection System (WPS) or another payment platform approved by MOHRE.

What does that mean for employees?

For many employees in the UAE, the practical impact may initially appear limited, particularly at companies that already process salaries at the start of each month.

However, the new rules significantly tighten the timeline for regulatory intervention against employers that fail to pay workers on time.

MOHRE said the changes are intended to organise wage payment processes, increase compliance rates, support labour market stability and improve transparency around employer obligations.

Changes to look out for

Under the phased enforcement system, authorities can begin electronically monitoring delayed salary payments from the second day after salaries become due.

By the fifth day of delay, companies may start facing administrative consequences linked to work permit issuance and other labour-related services.

The penalties become stricter for repeat violations and larger employers. Companies employing 50 workers or more could eventually face tougher legal measures if salary delays continue for extended periods.

The ministry has also introduced clearer benchmarks for what counts as salary compliance. Companies that pay at least 85 per cent of total wages on time may still be considered compliant under certain conditions, particularly where remaining deductions are legally documented.

The UAE has spent years strengthening oversight of private sector wage payments through the WPS, which electronically tracks salary transfers. The latest ministerial resolution builds on that system by introducing fixed salary due dates, faster enforcement timelines and stronger penalties for repeated delays.

For employees, the updated rules could mean faster intervention when salaries are repeatedly delayed. For employers, the framework leaves far less flexibility around postponing payroll payments beyond the start of the month.

MOHRE said the updated rules are designed to improve salary payment compliance, strengthen labour market stability and increase transparency around employer obligations.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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