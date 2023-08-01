Dubai: Albatha Automotive Group, the parent entity AGMC, announced a strategic partnership with the Avis Budget Group to add the Budget Rent a Car and Payless Car Rental brands to their mobility services portfolio. The newly founded division of Albatha Group will include the Budget and Payless car rental brands.
It will offer a range of self-drive and chauffeur-driven services, including rental cars and leasing for passenger and commercial vehicles.
The new Mobility Service division will start operations with Budget Rent a Car customer service counters in Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 1 arrivals hall. New counters are expected to open in the AGMC BMW showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road and Motor City and the Geely UAE Dubai and Sharjah showrooms. Additional locations, including Abu Dhabi and other outlets across the UAE, are set to be added later this year.
Dr Andreas Schaaf, CEO of New Ventures at Albatha Automotive Group, said: “This latest milestone enables us to offer our customers superior mobility services at the most competitive rates. Through our digital platforms and customer service points conveniently located across the UAE, we look forward to providing Budget and Payless customers with exceptional service levels.”
With this move, Albatha Automotive Group rounds off a comprehensive range of automotive and mobility services spanning the import, distribution and after-sales servicing of luxury, premium, mainstream and electric passenger car brands and car rental and executive limousine services.